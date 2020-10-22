Sections
Another lockdown in Pakistan soon as authorities fail to implement Covid-19 norms

Highlighting the “clear resurgence in coronavirus” in the country, the NCOC has asked the chief secretaries to “strictly implement” the SOPs.

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 08:20 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Islamabad

Men and children wear protective masks along a street, blocked by barriers, after Pakistani authorities announced to re-impose lockdowns in selected areas in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Karachi, Pakistan on June 18, 2020. (Reuters File Photo)

Another lockdown in the country might soon happen as the authorities are failing to “strictly implement” the standard operating procedure (SOP) to prevent the spread of coronavirus, said Pakistan’s National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC).

Citing a statement issued by the NCOC, Geo News reported, “NCOC is closely monitoring the situation. If there is no improvement in SOPs compliance observed, NCOC will have no choice but to revert to strict measures leading to re-closures of services.”

This statement was issued after Minister for Planning Asad Umar had said that the death rate due to coronavirus has increased by 140 per cent in the last week, Geo News reported.”We are collectively committing a blunder by recklessly ignoring all SOPs and the results have started to show,” Umar said.

In a tweet, he said, “Last week daily COVID-19 mortality was 12. This is a 140 per cent increase vs few weeks back. We are collectively committing a blunder by recklessly ignoring all sop’s and the results have started to show. If we do not change our current path we will lose both lives and livelihoods.” (ANI)

