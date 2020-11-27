Another week gone, Brexit trade talks remain stuck

Britain's Prime minister Boris Johnson takes his face mask off as he returns to 10 Downing Street in London. (AP)

The European Union said Friday that another week of talks with Britain on a new trade deal has gone with barely any progress. Its chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, is heading to London for ever-more pressing weekend negotiations to avoid chaos when Britain’s trade agreements with the EU end at New Year.

Barnier emerged from a Covid-19 quarantine on Friday and said that after a week of remote video talks the “same significant divergences persist.”

The lack of progress is frustrating since the EU had sounded optimistic about a deal last Friday and had committed to be “creative” in its approach during the final stages of the talks. Barnier was on Friday briefing EU member states and the EU parliament, which all have to give their consent to any deal reached with the UK.

The three most divisive issues remain EU fishing rights in UK waters, compliance guarantees on any deal reached and the standards the UK must meet to export into the EU.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said substantial and important differences remained with the European Union on a Brexit trade deal.

“Clearly there are substantial and important differences still to be bridged but we’re getting on with it,” Johnson told reporters. “The likelihood of a deal is very much determined by our friends and partners in the EU - there’s a deal there to be done if they want to do it.”

