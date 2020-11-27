Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Another week gone, Brexit trade talks remain stuck

Another week gone, Brexit trade talks remain stuck

The three most divisive issues remain: EU fishing rights in UK waters, compliance guarantees on any deal reached and the standards the UK must meet to export into the EU.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 16:25 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Britain's Prime minister Boris Johnson takes his face mask off as he returns to 10 Downing Street in London. (AP)

The European Union said Friday that another week of talks with Britain on a new trade deal has gone with barely any progress. Its chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, is heading to London for ever-more pressing weekend negotiations to avoid chaos when Britain’s trade agreements with the EU end at New Year.

Barnier emerged from a Covid-19 quarantine on Friday and said that after a week of remote video talks the “same significant divergences persist.”

The lack of progress is frustrating since the EU had sounded optimistic about a deal last Friday and had committed to be “creative” in its approach during the final stages of the talks. Barnier was on Friday briefing EU member states and the EU parliament, which all have to give their consent to any deal reached with the UK.

The three most divisive issues remain EU fishing rights in UK waters, compliance guarantees on any deal reached and the standards the UK must meet to export into the EU.



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said substantial and important differences remained with the European Union on a Brexit trade deal.

“Clearly there are substantial and important differences still to be bridged but we’re getting on with it,” Johnson told reporters. “The likelihood of a deal is very much determined by our friends and partners in the EU - there’s a deal there to be done if they want to do it.”

(with agency inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LIVE: Protesting farmers enter New Delhi through Tikri border
Nov 27, 2020 16:19 IST
No complaint from volunteers given Covaxin: Ahmedabad doctor
Nov 27, 2020 16:08 IST
Delhi is conducting more Covid-19 tests compared to rest of India, says Jain
Nov 27, 2020 15:59 IST
Protesting farmers allowed into Delhi, spot identified for peaceful demonstration
Nov 27, 2020 15:59 IST

latest news

Chinese universities teaching Hindi hold Bollywood movie dubbing contest
Nov 27, 2020 16:29 IST
In a first, Uttarakhand space agency develops GIS mapping portal for crowd management during Mahakumbh 2021
Nov 27, 2020 16:28 IST
Education ministry to consult students on schedule for exams in 2021
Nov 27, 2020 16:25 IST
Another week gone, Brexit trade talks remain stuck
Nov 27, 2020 16:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.