Home / World News / Anthony Fauci calls White House effort to discredit him ‘bizarre,’ a mistake

Anthony Fauci calls White House effort to discredit him ‘bizarre,’ a mistake

Anthony Fauci says that discrediting him is White House’s major mistake because it doesn’t do anything but reflect poorly on them.

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 00:33 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Reuters

Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, US on June 30, 2020. (Reuters File Photo )

US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday he did not understand the effort by some in the White House to discredit him and believes it was a big mistake.

“You know, it is a bit bizarre. I don’t really fully understand it,” Fauci said in an interview with The Atlantic. “I think if you talk to reasonable people in the White House they realize that was a major mistake on their part because it doesn’t do anything but reflect poorly on them. And I don’t think that was their intention.”

