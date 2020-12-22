Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Anthony Fauci, US health secretary Alex Azar receive Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine

Anthony Fauci, US health secretary Alex Azar receive Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine

Anthony Fauci, who turns 80 on Thursday, noted that he’s getting the vaccine partly because he still sees patients as an attending physician at the NIH Clinical Center, but also to send a message “to the rest of the country that I feel extreme confidence in the safety and the efficacy of this vaccine.”

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 22:53 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri,

Anthony Fauci was among the first employees of the National Institutes of Health to get a Covid-19 vaccine, administered in the same auditorium where he first arrived at the NIH as a fellow 52 years ago (REUTERS)

Anthony Fauci, the US government’s top infectious-disease doctor, received Moderna Inc.’s vaccine, part of an effort by health officials to build confidence in the shots.

Fauci was vaccinated With Moderna’s Shot at 10:55 a.m. New York time.

Anthony Fauci was among the first employees of the National Institutes of Health to get a Covid-19 vaccine, administered in the same auditorium where he first arrived at the NIH as a fellow 52 years ago.

Fauci, the US government’s top infectious-disease doctor, received Moderna Inc.’s vaccine along with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and NIH Director Francis Collins, and six front-line health care workers at the NIH Clinical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.



The groundwork for Moderna’s messenger RNA vaccine began with a collaboration between NIH and the company before the pandemic began, Collins said. “What we’re seeing now is the culmination of years of research,” Fauci said.

The public ritual of vaccinating senior health leaders is part of an effort to build confidence in vaccines that were developed in record time and amid political wrangling over the timing of the vaccines’ authorization.

Fauci, who turns 80 on Thursday, noted that he’s getting the vaccine partly because he still sees patients as an attending physician at the NIH Clinical Center, but also to send a message “to the rest of the country that I feel extreme confidence in the safety and the efficacy of this vaccine.”

He flashed a thumbs-up sign after getting the shot in his left arm.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

20 passengers from UK test positive for Covid-19, states begin contact tracing
by Joydeep Thakur and Divya Chandrababu
India, Japan sign deal to boost cooperation between steel industries
by Rezaul H Laskar
‘Your lies would be challenged’: Mamata Banerjee tells BJP top leadership
Delhi records 939 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries near 600,000 mark
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral

latest news

Kolkata Metro to increase services on Dec 25 to tackle commuter rush
by Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
EU vows ‘final push’ in UK trade talks as rifts over fishing narrow
by Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Gauhati HC orders floor test of BTC executive council before Dec 26
by Utpal Parashar
Cops taking precautions while probing cases of honey trapping, HC told
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.