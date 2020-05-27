Sections
Anthony Fauci says coronavirus vaccine in 2020 viable

Anthony Fauci says coronavirus vaccine in 2020 viable

U.S. fatalities approached the 100,000 level, though infections rose at the slowest pace since March and President Donald Trump unveiled plans to increase testing.

Updated: May 27, 2020 21:45 IST

By Bloomberg, Bloomberg

Cases soared in Brazil, and police opened an investigation into Rio de Janeiro’s handling of the crisis, while Mexico had its deadliest day yet. (AP)

Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious-disease expert, said there’s a “good chance” a vaccine may be deployable by November or December.

Cases soared in Brazil, and police opened an investigation into Rio de Janeiro’s handling of the crisis, while Mexico had its deadliest day yet. The European Union will propose a fiscal package worth more than $800 billion, and Japan is planning new economic stimulus valued in excess of $1 trillion.

The euro-area is faring worse than hoped, facing a recession as bad as the European Central Bank’s more pessimistic forecasts. In Britain, pressure mounted on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to fire his chief aide and the government may look at lockdowns on a local level if cases flare.

U.S. fatalities approached the 100,000 level, though infections rose at the slowest pace since March and President Donald Trump unveiled plans to increase testing.



