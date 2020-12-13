Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Anti-Farm law activists deface Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington; ‘Khalistani’ flags sighted

Anti-Farm law activists deface Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington; ‘Khalistani’ flags sighted

‘Khalistan’ flags were also sighted at the spot when protesters defaced the Bapu statue located in front of the Indian Embassy in Washington.

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 03:38 IST

By Asian News International, Washington

Earlier this month in London “Khalistani” flags were seen at a protest held outside the Indian High Commission where protestors raised anti-India and pro-farmer slogans. (ANI)

The statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Washington was defaced and vandalised on Saturday (local time) by protestors who are supporting farmers in New Delhi agitating against the recently enacted agricultural laws in India.

‘Khalistan’ flags were also sighted at the spot when protesters defaced the Bapu statue located in front of the Indian Embassy in Washington.

Earlier this month in London “Khalistani” flags were seen at a protest held outside the Indian High Commission where protestors raised anti-India and pro-farmer slogans.

The Mahatma’s statue in Washington was vandalised earlier this year on June 3 during the George Floyd protests by unknown persons. Post the desecration, an expert was called in to refurbish the Gandhi statue.



The statue was vandalised with graffiti and spray painting, prompting the Indian mission to register a complaint with the local law enforcement agencies. The desecrated statue of Gandhi, the design of which was created by Gautam Pal, was later covered and the site has been cleaned up.

The Indian Embassy in the US had then registered cases with the Metropolitan Police and the National Park police. The matter was reported immediately to the State Department and Deputy Secretary of State had called the Indian ambassador to address the issue. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun had apologised for the incident. Biegun had a month later inaugurated the refurbished Mahatma Gandhi statue along with the Indian envoy to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

The statue was dedicated by former Indian prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on September 16, 2000, during his state visit to the US, in the presence of the then US president Bill Clinton.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and several other states have been protesting for the last 17 days at the borders of Delhi against three farm laws.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

AAP wants CBI to probe ‘fraud’ in civic body
by HT Correspondent
‘6 months, 3.25 cr people, 3 phases’: Maharashtra’s Covid-19 vaccination plan
by Faisal Malik | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
UP, Centre move top court against Kafeel’s release
by HT Correspondent
TMC, BJP lock horns as MHA calls 3 IPS officers back on deputation
by HT Correspondent

latest news

Anti-Farm law activists deface Gandhi statue in US; ‘Khalistani’ flags seen
by Asian News International
Heart patients, diabetics may get doses on priority
by Saubhadra Chatterji
Horoscope Today: What’s in store for your zodiac sign on December 13
by Dr Prem Kumar Sharma and Manisha Koushik
Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for December 13-19
by Manisha Koushik
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.