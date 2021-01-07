Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Arab leaders agree to end Qatar standoff

Arab leaders agree to end Qatar standoff

The Saudi decision to open its airspace and borders to Qatar was the first major step towards ending the diplomatic crisis that began in 2017, just as the Trump administration was raising pressure on Iran.

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 00:39 IST

By Agencies, AL-ULA Saudi Arabia

South Korea will send a delegation to Iran to negotiate the release of a seized oil tanker and its crew, Seoul said on Tuesday, (VIA REUTERS)

Arab leaders signed a declaration in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to mark a new page in relations following the kingdom’s decision to end a three-and-a-half-year embargo on Qatar, easing a rift that deeply divided regional US security allies and frayed social ties across the interconnected Arabian Peninsula.

The Saudi decision to open its airspace and borders to Qatar was the first major step towards ending the diplomatic crisis that began in 2017, just as the Trump administration was raising pressure on Iran. The Saudi move was announced on Monday night. On Tuesday, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim al Thani attended the Gulf Cooperation Council’s summit for the first time since 2017.

He was received by Saudi Arabia’s Prince Mohammed with a hug in the desert city of Al-Ula.

Tanker seizure: S Korean destroyer near Iran coast

South Korea will send a delegation to Iran to negotiate the release of a seized oil tanker and its crew, Seoul said on Tuesday, as an anti-piracy unit arrived in waters near the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards had seized the South Korean-flagged Hankuk Chemi - which it said was carrying 7,200 tonnes of “oil chemical products” - for infringing maritime environmental laws.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India says UN peacekeeping ops should be backed with proper mandate and resources
by HT Correspondent
PM Modi dials Chancellor Merkel, promises to use vaccine capabilities to help other nations
by HT Correspondent
Second Covid-19 vaccine dry run scheduled on Friday
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Macron’s top advisor to meet NSA Doval as France turns the screws on Pak
by Shishir Gupta

latest news

All villagers around Panipat refinery to undergo health check-up by June 30
by Neeraj Mohan
Udaan raises $280 mn from existing and new investors
by Madhurima Nandy
Maharashtra waives entertainment duty of ₹3.40 crore for 1996 Michael Jackson concert
by Faisal Malik
Four more birds dead at Sukhna, Chandigarh admn steps up surveillance
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.