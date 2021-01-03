Argentina reports adverse reaction to Sputnik V vaccine in 1% of inoculated citizens

Sections
The Sputnik V was the first Covid-19 vaccine registered in Russia and the world. Russia’s Sputnik V is 92 percent effective, based on data from the first 16,000 trial participants who have received both shots of the two-dose vaccine.

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 06:06 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Buenos Aires

Argentina started its mass vaccination campaign with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine on Tuesday. Earlier in December, it received the first batch of 300,000 doses of the jab. (Reuters file photo)

Only 1 per cent of Argentinian citizens, who received the Russia-developed Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, has shown a mild adverse reaction to the shot, the TN broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing the country’s Health Ministry.

According to the media outlet, 317 patients reported fever and headaches of the total 32,013.

Argentina started its mass vaccination campaign with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine on Tuesday. Earlier in December, it received the first batch of 300,000 doses of the jab.

Health workers are the first to get shots of the vaccine.

The Sputnik V was the first Covid-19 vaccine registered in Russia and the world. Russia’s Sputnik V is 92 percent effective, based on data from the first 16,000 trial participants who have received both shots of the two-dose vaccine.

