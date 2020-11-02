Armed gunmen stage attack on Kabul University, Taliban denies involvement

Policemen stand guard at an entrance gate of the Kabul University in Kabul on November 2, 2020. (AFP)

Afghanistan’s largest university in the capital Kabul was under attack from armed gunmen, the country’s interior ministry said.

Kabul police forces are engaging with full “precautions” to avoid harming the students, the ministry’s spokesman Tariq Arian said on Twitter on Monday. There were no details on casualties or who was responsible for the attack.

Footage aired on Tolo News, the country’s largest television channel, showed desperate students fleeing the Kabul University campus, with some trying to scale walls to get away.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed denied his group’s involvement in the attack on Twitter.

The latest attack comes a week after a suicide bomber targeted a private tutoring institute in Kabul killing some 24 people and wounding 70 others.

Afghanistan has witnessed a sharp upswing in violence even as negotiators from the government and the Taliban have been attempting to discuss a roadmap for peace in Doha, Qatar. The U.S.-facilitated negotiations began on Sept. 10 and have had no impact on reducing the bloodshed.