Armenia-Azerbaijan clash: Four explosions heard outside Stepanakert in Nagorno-Karabakh

On Sunday, four civilians were killed and 10 were wounded after Stepanakert and the settlement of Susa were shelled. Local residents have taken to hiding in the basements of their houses.

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 10:58 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral, Yerevan

Aftermath of shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo/Handout via REUTERS

Four small blasts were heard on Monday morning outside the capital of the unrecognized Republic of Artsakh (Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh), a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Local residents in Stepanakert hid in the basements. It is unclear where the shells landed exactly.

On Sunday, four civilians were killed and 10 were wounded after Stepanakert and the settlement of Susa were shelled, ombudsman Artak Beglaryan told Sputnik.

An electrical substation in Stepanakert caught on fire on Sunday amid ongoing shelling of the city, a Sputnik correspondent reported. Residential buildings were also damaged.

A fresh spark in the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region started at the end of last month. Yerevan and Baku have both accused each other of violating the 1994 ceasefire and causing civilian casualties. Amid continued fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh, several countries, including Russia, the United States, and France, have urged parties to exercise restraint and to resume negotiations without pre-conditions. (ANI/Sputnik)

