Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Around 270 whales stranded on sandbar off Australia’s Tasmania

Around 270 whales stranded on sandbar off Australia’s Tasmania

Tasmania’s Department of Primary Industries, Parks, Water and Environment said the whales were stranded in three groups in shallow water at Macquarie Heads, some 200 kms (120 miles) northwest of the state capital Hobart.

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 15:13 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Sydney

Stranded pilot whales are seen in Macquarie Heads, Tasmania, Australia on September 21, 2020. (Ryan Bloomfield via Reuters )

Marine biologists were planning the rescue of around 270 whales stranded on a sandbar off the remote west coast of the Australian island of Tasmania on Monday.

Government scientists said it appeared that at least 25 of the animals, believed to be pilot whales, had already died. Pilot whales are a species of oceanic dolphin that grows 7 metres (23 ft) long and can weigh up to 3 tonnes.

“While strandings are not uncommon in Tasmania, and while strandings of this scale aren’t (unprecedented), we certainly haven’t had one for at least 10 years,” Nic Deka, a regional manager for Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service, said.

Tasmania’s Department of Primary Industries, Parks, Water and Environment said the whales were stranded in three groups in shallow water at Macquarie Heads, some 200 kms (120 miles) northwest of the state capital Hobart.



Rescuers with specialised equipment arrived at the site on Monday afternoon to assess the situation. They were expected to regroup on the shore as it grew dark to discuss a rescue strategy.

Officials usually respond to reports of strandings of dolphins and whales in Tasmania once every two or three weeks, on average.

Government scientists had first thought the mass stranding involved about 70 whales when it was viewed from the air, but a closer inspection revealed the larger number.

The last mass stranding off the coast of Tasmania was in 2009, when around 200 whales beached themselves. In 2018, more than 100 pilot whales died after beaching themselves off the coast of New Zealand.

It is not known why whales, which travel together in pods, sometimes beach themselves but they are known to follow a leader, as well as gather around an injured or distressed whale.

“Their social groups and strong bonding between the groups causes often all of them to strand,” Olaf Meynecke, a whale researcher and Project Manager of whales and climate at Griffith University, told Reuters.

(Reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney; Editing by Jane Wardell)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In a first, 2 women officers to operate helicopters from Indian Navy warships
Sep 21, 2020 15:24 IST
Maximum good for farmers, says PM on agri bills. Ally Nitish Kumar agrees
Sep 21, 2020 15:21 IST
8 MPs suspended for Rajya Sabha chaos over farm bills, they stage protest
Sep 21, 2020 14:43 IST
12 parties have sought time to meet president over farm bills: Congress MP
Sep 21, 2020 15:10 IST

latest news

Over 100 Covid-19 patients rescued as fire breaks out at Odisha hospital
Sep 21, 2020 15:51 IST
76% of India’s new Covid-19 cases come from 10 states and Union territories
Sep 21, 2020 15:49 IST
SRH vs RCB: Five things to watch out for
Sep 21, 2020 15:48 IST
Sensex plunges over 800 points to close at 38,034, Nifty ends day at 11,250
Sep 21, 2020 15:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.