As China lowers Covid-19 risk level, President Xi Jinping says don’t be complacent

People wearing face masks to protect themselves from Covid-19 walk at a main shopping area in Shanghai. (Reuters Photo)

China’s President Xi Jinping has cautioned people against complacency over the declining trend of coronavirus disease cases in the country. China on Thursday downgraded Covid-19 risk levels in all regions, signalling its successful containment.

Addressing a meeting of the central guiding group for novel coronavirus prevention and control on Thursday, Xi said the spread of the virus overseas has not been effectively curbed yet and cluster cases were reported in a few areas in China, posing considerable uncertainty to the epidemic control.

“The country must get ready for unprecedented external adversity and challenges in the long run over Covid-19 crisis,” the Chinese President said.

“The epidemic prevention and control measures in Hubei should not be relaxed,” he added.

China has already reduced risk levels in Hubei province and its capital Wuhan - the epicentres of the virus, while business and factories across the country have resumed operations.

China’s National Health Commission (NHC) on Thursday said that two imported cases were detected, and there was no domestically transmitted Covid-19 case.

Hubei province and its capital Wuhan, which were free from new coronavirus cases for the last 33 days, reported six asymptomatic cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of such patients in the province to 626, the local health commission said.The total number of asymptomatic patients in the country now stands at 880.

Asymptomatic cases refer to people who are tested Covid-19 positive but develop no symptoms such as fever, cough or sore throat. However, they pose a risk of spreading the disease to others.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in China now stands at 82,885, the NHC said.

Last month, China had announced to hold its annual Parliament session from May 22, signalling that the pandemic which paralysed the country for over three months is finally under control.

The session was earlier scheduled to be held from March 5 and got postponed for the first time due to the coronavirus outbreak.