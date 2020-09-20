Sections
As Covid-19 cases rise, UK eyes more curbs

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “We are now seeing a second wave coming in. We’ve seen it in France, in Spain, across Europe. It’s been absolutely inevitable, I’m afraid, that we would see it in this country.

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 06:46 IST

By Prasun Sonwalkar and Anirudh Bhattacharyya, Hindustan Times London/Toronto

Johnson admitted major challenges in providing tests and saw a second wave coming after similar spikes in cases were reported in other European countries as well. (Bloomberg Photo)

The Boris Johnson government is considering imposing another nationwide lockdown after the UK reported a fresh surge of Covid-19 cases - 4,322 infections were recorded on Friday - with experts and ministers huddled in meetings over the weekend amid growing ire over steps taken to stop the spread of the virus.

Johnson admitted major challenges in providing tests and saw a second wave coming after similar spikes in cases were reported in other European countries as well.

Epidemiologist Neil Ferguson said the UK is facing a “perfect storm” due to the easing of some of the curbs.

Prime Minister Johnson said, “We are now seeing a second wave coming in. We’ve seen it in France, in Spain, across Europe. It’s been absolutely inevitable, I’m afraid, that we would see it in this country.



“We want to keep the schools open - that’s going to happen. And we’ll try and keep all parts of the economy open, as far as we possibly can. I don’t think anybody wants to go into a second lockdown.”

Johnson added, “Clearly, when you look at what is happening, you’ve got to wonder whether we need to go further than the rule of six that we brought in on Monday. We’ll be looking at the local lockdowns we’ve got in large parts of the country now and see what we can do to intensify things.”

New measures that could mean another lockdown are due to be announced on Monday or Tuesday.

Canada: Two opposition leaders go into self-isolation less than a week before parliament reconvenes

In Canada, two opposition leaders have gone into self-isolation less than a week before parliament reconvenes as the country witnessed a resurgence in cases that may signal the arrival of a second wave. Erin O’Toole of Conservative Party has gone into self-isolation after a member his staff tested positive. Also in quarantine was Yves-François Blanchet of the Bloc Québécois after he tested positive.

