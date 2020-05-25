Sections
Home / World News / As Covid-19 cases surge, US bans travellers from Brazil ‘to protect country’

As Covid-19 cases surge, US bans travellers from Brazil ‘to protect country’

Brazil had reported more than 3,47,000 Covid-19 cases, second behind the US in the number of infections, according to a Johns Hopkins University count.

Updated: May 25, 2020 06:25 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Washington

A man wearing a protective face mask is seen at the President Juscelino Kubitschek International Airport amid the spread of the coronavirus disease in Brasilia. (Reuters Photo )

The White House has announced a ban on travel to the US from Brazil due to the spread of coronavirus in Latin America’s hardest-hit country.

Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says in a statement Sunday evening that the ban applies to foreign nationals who have been in Brazil in the 14 days before they sought to travel to the United States.

McEnany cast it as a move by President Donald Trump “to protect our country.” Trump has already banned travel from the United Kingdom, Europe and China, all of which have been hit hard by the virus. Trump had said last week that he was considering imposing similar restrictions on Brazil.

Brazil had reported more than 3,47,000 Covid-19 cases, second behind the US in the number of infections, according to a Johns Hopkins University count.



Brazil also has recorded more than 22,000 deaths, fifth-most in the world. There have been more than 97,000 deaths in the US.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Oil Dips as US-China tensions add to nerves on global economy
May 25, 2020 07:38 IST
Migrants are back home. Creating jobs for them is next challenge | Opinion
May 25, 2020 07:37 IST
Thermal scanning for passengers, PPE kits for airline staff as domestic air services resume
May 25, 2020 07:24 IST
White House goal on testing nursing homes for Covid-19 within 14 days unmet
May 25, 2020 07:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.