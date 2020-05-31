As Covid-19 rages in Brazil, 5-month-old emerges as miracle survivor

The death toll in Brazil from Covid-19 increased to 28,834, with 956 new deaths in the last 24 hours. (Reuters Photo)

A five-month-old baby in Brazil has miraculously survived Covid-19, to become one of the youngest to be cured of the coronavirus disease.

Baby Dom will be home in time to celebrate his sixth birthday. His parents told CNN that he contracted the disease a few months after he was born.

The baby spent 54 days in hospital, out of this, he was in induced coma for more than a month, reported CNN.

The baby’s parents took him to a hospital after he found it difficult to breathe, reported CNN, adding that initially he was treated for a bacterial infection. A second hospital later tested the baby for coronavirus and he was found positive, it added.

Brazil, meanwhile, reported a record 33,274 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, its health ministry said, and the death toll surpassed that of France and now ranks only below the United States, Britain and Italy.

The South American country has now reported 4,98,440 confirmed cases of coronavirus since the outbreak began, a level of contagion second only to the United States.

The death toll in Brazil from Covid-19 increased to 28,834, with 956 new deaths in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

However, many states in Brazil are preparing to ease quarantine restrictions despite warnings from public health experts who say the worst is still to come.

The total number of global Covid-19 cases has topped the six million mark, while the deaths have surged to more than 3,69,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Currently, the US has 1,770,165 confirmed cases and 1,03,776 deaths, both tallies account for the highest in the world, according to the University’s Centre for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE).