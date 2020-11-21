As Hong Kong witnesses ‘fourth stage’ of Covid-19, concerns rise over air travel bubble with Singapore

A screen showing information is seen before boarding for Hong Kong Airline's Embrace "Home" Kong "flight to nowhere" experience, at Hong Kong International Airport, following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Hong Kong, on October 24 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

The uncertainty surrounding the high-profile Hong Kong-Singapore air travel bubble has increased after the former British colony on Friday announced several measures to control what authorities here have described as a probable “fourth wave” of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases.

“Hong Kong’s epidemic has shown rapid deterioration and experts have said the fourth wave is inevitable,” secretary for food and health Sophia Chan said in a briefing on Friday. “We have done a series of measures to strengthen control, but we still see the situation turning bad,” she added.

Hong Kong reported 26 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, of which 21 are local. This took its overall Covid-19 caseload to 5,517 including 108 deaths. A further 40 preliminary cases awaiting confirmation have also been detected. Various measures announced by the Hong Kong government to control the virus’ spread include suspension of classes for primary school levels 1 to 3 for two weeks starting November 23, as well as mandatory mass testing among certain groups.

Commenting on the situation, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said on late Friday it was working closely with the Singapore health ministry to “gather the facts.” Responding to queries on whether the air bubble would indeed proceed ahead as planned, it said, “The Singapore and Hong Kong governments are in close contact on the situation.”

Hong Kong and Singapore had entered talks over a possible air travel bubble last month and, last week, confirmed November 22 as the start date of the bubble. This arrangement between the two financial hubs is the world’s first quarantine-free travel arrangement open to all residents. Under the agreement, the travel bubble would be suspended for two weeks once the seven-day moving average of local, untraceable cases on either side rise to over five.

Over the past week, Hong Kong has seen 15 untraceable local cases and is inching towards the mark of 35 which, once crossed, would lead to the travel bubble being suspended.

