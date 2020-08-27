Sections
Home / World News / As Hurricane Laura batters US cities, NOAA plane flies through it to capture rare images from inside

As Hurricane Laura batters US cities, NOAA plane flies through it to capture rare images from inside

The NOAA has been tweeting about the hurricane’s movement and the stunning images its various bodies captured ahead of the landfall.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 15:27 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A resident of Galveston, Texas feels a wave as it hits the seawall while watching the surf stirred up by Hurricane Laura, on Wednesday. (AP Photo)

Hurricane Laura pounded the Gulf Coast for hours with ferocious wind, torrential rains and rising seawater as it roared ashore over southwestern Louisiana near the Texas border in the United States on Thursday as a life-threatening storm.

Laura made landfall just before 1 am as a category 4 storm, packing winds of 150 mph (240 kph) in the small town of Cameron, Louisiana, the National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said.

Videos on social media showed heavy winds and rain battering a tall building, blowing out windows and littering glass and debris into the air and onto the ground as the hurricane moved over southwestern Louisiana.

The damage was observed in Lake Charles, which is about 45 miles (72 kilometres) north of where the storm made the landfall.



The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) hurricane-chasing airplane gave people a rare glimpse of the conditions inside Laura as it passed through the hurricane. A time-lapse video of the journey was shared by Nick Underwood of the NOAA on Twitter.

 

The NOAA has been tweeting about the hurricane’s movement and the stunning images its various bodies captured ahead of the landfall.

 

Meanwhile, some of the videos on social media showed road signs bending, trees shaking violently and a large recreational vehicle being blown over as Hurricane Laura struck land.

More than 2,90,000 homes and businesses were without power in Texas and Louisiana, as near-constant lightning provided the only light for some. Officials say search and rescue missions will begin as soon as conditions allow, along with damage assessments.

Forecasters warned that the hurricane could push a massive wall of water 40 miles inland from the sea.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Plane flies through Hurricane Laura, captures rape images from inside
Aug 27, 2020 15:27 IST
Allu Arjun’s new look with curly hair goes viral, see pics
Aug 27, 2020 15:27 IST
Akashdeep Singh delighted to get Arjuna award
Aug 27, 2020 15:26 IST
Call to protect Andaman tribes after 5 Great Andamanese turn Covid-19 positive
Aug 27, 2020 15:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.