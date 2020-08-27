As Laura makes landfall in Louisiana, a look at other tropical storms heading towards Mexico

Sections
Updated: Aug 27, 2020 14:57 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Authorities urged coastal residents of Louisiana and Texas to evacuate. (Bloomberg Photo. )

Laura on early Thursday made landfall in south-western region of Louisiana in the United States as a ferocious Category 4 Hurricane with wind speeds of over 241 kmph. The National Hurricane Center said the storm, which intensified rapidly on Wednesday, came ashore at 1 am on Thursday.

A Weather Channel meteorologist had a narrow escape from the falling debris while reporting Hurricane Laura’s landfall. Stephanie Abrams was continuously moving back and forth to maintain her balance and was struggling to provide live coverage as the winds pushed her to one side.

Videos and photos surfaced on social media showing the ruthless impact of Laura as streets were covered with water closer to the coast of Lake Charles in Louisiana.

Authorities urged coastal residents of Louisiana and Texas to evacuate. After initial refusal, people decided to vacate their premises after strong winds started moving trees back and forth.



Laura will be the seventh named storm to strike the United States in 2020 setting a new record for landfalls by the end of August.

Apart from Laura, here is a look at other tropical storms that are headed towards Mexico:

1. Tropical Storm Hernan is expected to curve toward the southern tip of Baja California and may swing near the coast around the resort of Puerto Vallarta. The National Hurricane Center said Hernan had wind speeds of about 65 kmph and was located about 300 km south of Cabo Corrientes, Mexico.

2. Tropical Storm Iselle, formed within hours is also expected to curve towards the southern tip of Baja California. It formed further offshore, about 1,095 km southwest of the tip of the Mexican state.

Both these tropical storms are likely to decline to tropical depressions later in the week.

(With inputs from agencies)

