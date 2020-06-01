Sections
Home / World News / Ashwini Bhatia recommended for post of SBI MD by Banks Board Bureau

Ashwini Bhatia recommended for post of SBI MD by Banks Board Bureau

Bhatia is currently serving as deputy managing director (DMD) at SBI, while Rao is executive director with Canara Bank.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 15:04 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Customers wait in line at a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Mumbai. BBB, the headhunter for state-owned banks and financial institutions, is headed by former Department of Personnel and Training Secretary B P Sharma. (Bloomberg)

The Banks Board Bureau (BBB) on Saturday recommended names of Ashwini Bhatia, M V Rao and P P Sengupta for the post of managing director of three state-owned lenders -- State Bank of India, Central Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank, respectively.

Bhatia is currently serving as deputy managing director (DMD) at SBI, while Rao is executive director with Canara Bank.

The bureau members interfaced with 20 candidates from nationalised banks on May 30 for the position of managing director in State Bank of India and the position of MD and CEO of Indian Overseas Bank and Central Bank of India, an official statement said.

Bhatia will be appointed in place of P K Gupta who superannuated on March 31, while Rao will replace Central Bank of India MD Pallav Mohapatra who will retire in February next year.



Sengupta, currently DMD SBI, will replace Indian Overseas Bank MD and CEO Karnam Sekar, who retires on June 30.

With this exercise, the government has completed the process of appointment of head of PSU banks for the current fiscal.

The decision on the appointment will be taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BBB, the headhunter for state-owned banks and financial institutions, is headed by former Department of Personnel and Training Secretary B P Sharma.

The Prime Minister, in 2016, approved the constitution of BBB as a body of eminent professionals and officials to make recommendations for appointment of whole-time directors as well as non-executive chairpersons of public sector banks (PSBs).

It was also entrusted with the task of engaging with the board of directors of all PSBs to formulate appropriate strategies for their growth and development.

Besides, it was asked to frame strategy discussion on consolidation based on requirement. The government wanted to encourage bank boards to restructure their business strategy and also suggest ways for their consolidation and merger with other banks.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Nitrous oxide is useful, safe option for women in labour, newborns
Jun 01, 2020 15:15 IST
It has become imperative to understand the values Ram stands for
Jun 01, 2020 15:14 IST
Here’s how of light physical activities can help improve mental health
Jun 01, 2020 15:06 IST
Sanjay Dutt shares special video with mom Nargis on birth anniversary
Jun 01, 2020 15:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.