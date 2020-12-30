Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Astra-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine gains first clearance with UK nod

Astra-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine gains first clearance with UK nod

The vaccine will be prioritized for the country’s most vulnerable groups early in the new year, according to statements from the company and the government on Wednesday. It’s the second coronavirus injection to be cleared for emergency use in UK after Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE’s.

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 13:02 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri,

A first dose of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine will be given to as many people as possible, followed by a second dose within 12 weeks (REUTERS)

AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine won UK clearance, marking the first approval worldwide for a shot that’s faced questions but will be key to mass immunizations.

The vaccine will be prioritized for the country’s most vulnerable groups early in the new year, according to statements from the company and the government on Wednesday. It’s the second coronavirus injection to be cleared for emergency use in UK after Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE’s in early December.

The ruling will help the UK ramp up vaccination and provides vindication for the homegrown shot, which has faced questions about discrepancies in its clinical-trial results. The government has invested more in the product than in any other vaccine, buying 100 million doses. The shot can be deployed swiftly because it’s is easier to transport and store than the Pfizer-BioNTech one, requiring only refrigerator temperatures rather than deep freezing.

A first dose of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine will be given to as many people as possible, followed by a second dose within 12 weeks. A government advisory group said the priority should be to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible rather than completing a two-dose regimen right away.

The approval comes as the UK seals its divorce from the European Union with a trade deal and tightens lockdowns. Coronavirus cases are surging in the country, with a new strain raising concern globally.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China’s Mission Nepal suffers a huge setback. PM Oli didn’t play ball
by Shishir Gupta
Talks will be held on all issues; hope stir ends today: Union minister
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Astra-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine gains first clearance with UK nod
by Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
‘Threatened with spread of Covid-19 virus’: Maharashtra lockdown extended
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai

latest news

Sinopharm’s Covid-19 vaccine 79% effective, seeks approval in China
by Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
India extends UK flight ban till Jan 7, will impose restrictions thereafter
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Anil reveals wife Sunita was ‘supposed to do’ AK vs AK, but backed out
by HT Entertainment Desk
Uttarakhand: A year of turmoil for tourism, economy
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kale
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.