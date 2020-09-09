AstraZeneca pauses Covid-19 vaccine trial just after 9 drug makers take safety pledge

AstraZeneca has announced a pause on clinical trials of a candidate vaccine for Covid-19 developed by University of Oxford after a volunteer developed an unexplained illness in the UK, just hours after it joined eight other drug makers to make an unusual safety pledge.

Phase 3 clinical trials of its vaccine had started in the US last week and first doses were expected to be delivered as early as October.

The safety pledge came amid growing perception that despite claims to the contrary, President Donald Trump is rushing the search for a vaccine breakthrough before November 3, the election day, to help his re-election chances.

Signed by the chief executive officers of AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Moderna, Novavax, Sanofi, BioNTech and Pfizer, it said the companies would seek regulatory approval or authorisation for vaccines only if their safety and efficacy had been established in Phase 3 clinical trials.

“The safety and well-being of vaccinated individuals (is) our top priority,” the companies said in the pledge on Tuesday, titled ‘Biopharma Leaders Unite to Stand with Science.’

The companies have between themselves developed 70 novel vaccines in the past.

The CEOs said their companies will “only submit for approval or emergency use authorisation after demonstrating safety and efficacy through a Phase 3 clinical study that is designed and conducted to meet requirements of expert regulatory authorities such as FDA (Food and Drug Administration of the US)”

“We believe this pledge will help ensure public confidence in the rigorous scientific and regulatory process by which COVID-19 vaccines are evaluated and may ultimately be approved,” they added.

Also Read: Russian vaccine trials show strong immune response, The Lancet reports

Many Americans are sceptical of the vaccine search and will not be queueing up for a shot when one becomes available, according to polls. A CBS/YouGov poll released on Sunday found that 65% respondents would think the vaccine is “rushed through”, if they were told it had been found. The rest said they would call it a “scientific achievement”.

Only 21% of them will try to get a shot “as soon as possible”, down from 32% in July; and 58% will “wait to see what happens”, up from 51% in July. It’s a trend that has been reflected in many recent polls, showing growing scepticism about a coronavirus vaccine.

President Trump has pushed for a vaccine under a multi-agency programme called ‘Operation Warp Speed’, with billions of dollars in federal support. He has talked about the possibility of a breakthrough by the end of the year, and even sooner, before election day.

Lately, the president has clashed with his Democratic challenger Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris for their scepticism about his claims. He has demanded an apology from Harris for saying she “would not trust” the president on a vaccine.

The Biden-Harris campaign doubled down on their criticism of the president on Tuesday, asking for the criteria that would be used to determine the vaccine is safe and works, who will make that determination and if the vaccine will be distributed “free, safely, equitably, and without politics”.