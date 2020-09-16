Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine trial in US remains on hold pending FDA review

AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine trial in US remains on hold pending FDA review

Temporary pauses in clinical trials aren’t unusual. However, the reported event has heightened worry that the global campaign to find a Covid-19 vaccine is moving too quickly. AstraZeneca is among several drugmakers who have agreed to work with and supply shots to Operation Warp Speed.

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 22:46 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar,

A test tube labelled with the Vaccine is seen in front of AstraZeneca logo (Reuters File Photo )

AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine study remains paused in the US pending a regulatory review of an incident in which a UK participant became ill, federal officials said.

The British drugmaker and its partner, the University of Oxford, put research into the shot on hold last week after the volunteer suffered neurological symptoms. Trials resumed in the UK over the weekend, while researchers in South Africa also restarted tests, saying that an independent safety committee concluded that the event was unlikely to be related to the vaccination.

Temporary pauses in clinical trials aren’t unusual. However, the reported event has heightened worry that the global campaign to find a Covid-19 vaccine is moving too quickly. AstraZeneca is among several drugmakers who have agreed to work with and supply shots to Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s effort to expedite the development of an inoculation.

Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease expert, told CNN it’s probably just a matter of time before they restart in the US Moncef Slaoui, who is leading the Warp Speed initiative, said the trial would resume when independent safety monitors and the Food and Drug Administration determine it’s safe.



“This pause while the adverse event is fully investigated means the science-based, data-driven process is working as it should,” he said in a statement.

FDA’s Review

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said during an Instagram Live event that the agency is “going to do very significant work with the company to figure out if there’s a significant safety issue or not.”

The trial went on pause worldwide last week while doctors looked into the illness of a phase 3 clinical trial participant who received the vaccine and became ill. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN Tuesday “it would be unusual to completely stop a trial on the basis of one single adverse event.”

The Serum Institute of India has received Indian regulatory approval to resume local trials and intends to restart in the next day or two, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be named because the regulator’s decision isn’t public.

A representative for AstraZeneca declined to comment.

Data from final-stage trials of the AstraZeneca vaccine are expected as soon as next month, and Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot said last week the injection could still be available by the end of the year.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nitin Gadkari tests Covid +ve, attended Day 1 of Parliament monsoon session
Sep 16, 2020 22:39 IST
Lok Sabha passes bill to bring co-operative banks under RBI supervision
Sep 16, 2020 21:34 IST
Rajnath Singh to make statement on LAC in Rajya Sabha tomorrow
Sep 16, 2020 19:39 IST
Delhi riots case: Police file over 17,000-page charge sheet, name 15 people
Sep 16, 2020 18:47 IST

latest news

Noida: Four injured in shooting during illegal sand mining
Sep 16, 2020 23:14 IST
Indian, Chinese NSAs to join BRICS meet on Friday, no bilateral talks on cards
Sep 16, 2020 23:15 IST
Men suspected of robbing Aligarh jewellery store nabbed in Noida after encounter
Sep 16, 2020 23:13 IST
Mike Pompeo insists United States to enforce ‘UN’ sanctions on Iran
Sep 16, 2020 23:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.