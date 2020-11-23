Sections
AstraZeneca will have 200 million Covid-19 vaccine doses by the end of 2020

AstraZeneca will have 200 million doses of its candidate vaccine developed by the University of Oxford by the end of 2020, with 700 million doses ready globally by the end of the first quarter of 2021, operations executive Pam Cheng said on Monday.

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 15:09 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh, London

Cheng told a briefing that there would be 20 million doses in Britain by the end of the year, with 70 million doses for the UK by the end of Q1 2021. (Reuters photo)

Cheng told a briefing that there would be 20 million doses in Britain by the end of the year, with 70 million doses for the UK by the end of Q1 2021.

