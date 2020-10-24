Sections
Home / World News / Astronaut votes from space

Astronaut votes from space

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 03:13 IST

By Agence-France-Presse, Washington

The post featured a photo of Rubins, her hair floating in the zero-gravity environment, in front of an enclosure with a sign that reads “ISS voting booth”. (NASA/Twitter)

At least she didn’t have to wait in line. A US astronaut cast her ballot from the International Space Station on Thursday, making her voice heard in the presidential election despite being 408km above the Earth.

“From the International Space Station: I voted today,” crew member Kate Rubins, who began a six-month stint aboard the orbiting station last week, said on Nasa’s Twitter account.

The post featured a photo of Rubins, her hair floating in the zero-gravity environment, in front of an enclosure with a sign that reads “ISS voting booth”.

Rubins and Nasa described the process as a form of absentee voting. A secure electronic ballot generated by a clerk’s office in Harris County, home of Nasa’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, was sent up via email to the ISS. Rubins filled out the ballot in the email and it was downlinked and delivered back to the clerk’s office.

Rubins had cast her vote from the ISS during the 2016 election as well. “We consider it an honour to be able to vote from space,” she said in a video before she and two Russian cosmonauts launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on October 14.

