At 54.4°C, Death Valley in US sees hottest temp since 1913

Death Valley’s all-time record high, according to the World Meteorological Organization, is (56.7°C) taken on July 10, 1913 at Greenland Ranch. It still stands as the hottest ever recorded on the planet’s surface, according to the WMO.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 23:54 IST

By Agencies, San Francisco

A sign at the Death Valley National Park in California. (Reuters Photo )

A thermometer at Death Valley’s Furnace Creek in the Southern California desert has soared to 54.4 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature in more than a century, the US National Weather Service said.

“If verified, this will be the hottest temperature officially verified since July of 1913,” NWS Las Vegas said of the reading on Sunday afternoon, emphasising that it was preliminary. It will need to undergo a review before the record is confirmed, it said on its Twitter feed.

The automated weather station close to the Furnace Creek visitors’ centre near the border with Nevada hit the high at 3.41pm local time.

Death Valley’s all-time record high, according to the World Meteorological Organization, is (56.7°C) taken on July 10, 1913 at Greenland Ranch. It still stands as the hottest ever recorded on the planet’s surface, according to the WMO.



