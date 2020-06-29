Sections
Home / World News / At least 12 killed in flooding in southwestern China

At least 12 killed in flooding in southwestern China

Sichuan’s Mianning county was battered by storms on Friday and Saturday, with flooding especially bad in Yihai township, the county government reported.

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 08:35 IST

By Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Beijing

Seasonal flooding hits much of China each year, and authorities have sought to mitigate the damage through the use of dams, particularly the massive Three Gorges structure on the Yangtze. (AP file photo. Representative image)

Authorities in southwestern China’s Sichuan province say at least 12 people have died and 10 are missing following heavy rains, adding to a grow toll from summer flooding across the country.

Sichuan’s Mianning county was battered by storms on Friday and Saturday, with flooding especially bad in Yihai township, the county government reported.

Two vehicles plunged into a river along a flood-damaged highway, and 7,705 people were evacuated in the area.

The area lies on a plain at the foot of steep hills that eventually rise to the Tibetan Plateau, the source of China’s major rivers.



Nationally, flooding since the start of June has left 78 people dead or missing, destroyed or damaged more than 100,000 homes and caused direct economic losses estimated at more than 25 billion yuan (USD 3.5 billion), the Ministry of Emergency Management said on Sunday.

Seasonal flooding hits much of China each year, and authorities have sought to mitigate the damage through the use of dams, particularly the massive Three Gorges structure on the Yangtze.

China’s worst floods in recent years were in 1998, when more than 2,000 people died and almost 3 million homes were destroyed.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Lok Nayak doctor, Hindu Rao ward boy die of Covid-19
Jun 29, 2020 09:14 IST
Over 200 IIT Indore MTech students take online open book exam from their home
Jun 29, 2020 09:09 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: After a day of pause, fuel prices witness another hike and all the latest news
Jun 29, 2020 09:04 IST
Pakistan cricketers reach England for series amid COVID-19 pandemic
Jun 29, 2020 09:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.