At least 128,000 people in US get Covid-19 vaccine: Report

Nurse Mark Carey receives one of the first vaccinations at Mt. Sinai Hospital from Pfizer-BioNTech during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US. (Reuters)

More than 128,000 people received a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this week as the United States began a vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease, according to a New York Times report. This comes as the US confirmed a record of 403,359 new cases over a 24-hour period, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The federal government in the US, which continues to be the worst-affected country in the world by the pandemic, expects to initially deliver enough vaccine for 2.9 million people to receive a first dose. The United States has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus disease cases (over 17.6 million), as well as the highest death toll (over 315,600), of all the countries in the world. Federal regulators on Friday gave emergency approval to a second vaccine, developed by Moderna, which was expected to be distributed in the coming days. Both vaccines require patients to receive two doses spaced weeks apart.

Here’s where different states stand after the national rollout of first Covid-10 vaccine doses in the US, according to NYT:

Alabama

Alabama officials said 40,950 doses of the vaccine had been distributed to 15 hospitals in the state, and 4,489 shots have been administered.

Alaska

The initial allocation of 35,100 doses included 11,700 doses that the federal Indian Health Service allocated to Alaska tribal governments.

American Samoa

American Samoa’s public health agency said Wednesday that it expected to receive its first shipment soon.

Arizona

The director of the Arizona health department said that 58,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived in the state.

Arkansas

A spokesperson for the Arkansas department of health said the state received 25,350 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and that 462 shots had been administered by Wednesday morning.

California

State officials in California said 33,150 doses arrived on Monday, and that more were expected later in the week.

Colorado

Colorado officials said 34,125 doses had been distributed to 23 sites in the state, and the state published a dashboard that said 12,123 people had been vaccinated with one dose.

Connecticut

Governor Ned Lamont said on Thursday that 1,982 doses had been administered in the state. Mr. Lamont said the state had received its entire initial allocation, but his office did not specify how many doses that included.

Delaware

Delaware officials said 8,775 doses arrived in the state in multiple shipments this week. At least 750 health care workers were given the first shot of the vaccine this week.

Florida

Florida officials said Thursday that they had received 184,275 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The state did not answer questions about why it appeared to receive more than the 179,400 doses the federal government had indicated would be initially allocated.

Georgia

Governor Brian Kemp said the state had received 84,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine.

Guam

Arthur San Agustin, the director of Guam’s public health agency, said 3,900 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine had arrived in the territory.

Hawaii

A Hawaii official said 4,875 doses of vaccine arrived in the state this week and were being sent to hospitals. At least a few people had already been vaccinated, with more expected soon.

Idaho

An official with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said 2,925 doses were delivered to Idaho on Monday and Tuesday, and that more were expected late in the week. As of Friday, 944 people in the state had already received a shot.

Illinois

A spokesperson for Governor JB Pritzker said Thursday that 109,000 doses had arrived in the state, about 23,000 of which were assigned to Chicago. At least 3,500 people had been vaccinated.

Indiana

Officials did not answer questions about how many doses had arrived in the state or how many shots had been given. They said more than 50,000 doses were expected at more than 50 hospitals by the end of the week.

Iowa

Governor Kim Reynolds said about 500 health care workers received shots by midweek. The first shipments in the state went to hospitals in Iowa City and Des Moines.

Kansas

Governor Laura Kelly said 23,750 doses had arrived in Kansas.

Kentucky

A Kentucky official said 30,285 doses had arrived in the state, and that at least 269 doses had been administered.

Louisiana

Governor John Bel Edwards said 39,000 doses had arrived in the state and at least 7,000 people had received a first dose. Seventy-one hospitals in the state received shipments, Edwards said.

Maine

Dr Nirav Shah, the director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said on Friday that 2,264 individuals have received a first dose of the vaccine.

Maryland

A Maryland official said 50,700 Pfizer doses had arrived in the state and that hospital workers were already being vaccinated. Residents and staff of long-term care facilities could receive shots as early as next week.

Massachusetts

Governor Charlie Baker said Friday that the state had distributed 59,475 doses to hospitals and had administered 6,200 shots.

Michigan

The state reported that it received 84,825 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and had given 2,708 shots.

Minnesota

Minnesota officials said 7,000 doses had arrived in the state by Thursday, with more expected later in the week. It was not clear how many doses had been administered.

Mississippi

Mississippi received 25,000 doses of vaccine, according to the state’s health department.

Missouri

Governor Mike Parson’s office said almost all of the 51,675 doses the state expected had arrived by Wednesday at 21 sites, and that nearly 1,000 health care workers had received first doses.

Montana

State officials said they expected thousands of doses this week and at least 3,000 shots had been administered to health care workers by Friday.

Nebraska

Nebraska officials said 15,600 doses were expected to be delivered to hospitals by Wednesday evening. At least 4,069 shots have been administered.

Nevada

State officials announced that 25,350 doses had arrived in Nevada this week. The University Medical Center of Southern Nevada, in Las Vegas, said more than 1,000 employees there would be vaccinated.

New Hampshire

Governor Chris Sununu’s office said 12,675 initial doses were shipped to New Hampshire. Some employees of Elliot Hospital in Manchester received their first doses on Tuesday. More than 900 health care workers statewide have received a shot.

New Jersey

Governor Phil Murphy said Monday that New Jersey had received roughly 76,000 doses. An official said 2,149 health care workers had received the first dose of the vaccine as of Friday.

New Mexico

A spokesperson for Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said 17,550 doses had arrived in the state by Wednesday, including 400 doses for three Native American nations that chose to receive their vaccines through the state instead of the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

New York

Governor Andrew Cuomo said at least 87,750 doses had arrived in the state and 19,000 people had received a shot. Mayor of New York City Bill de Blasio said 42,900 doses had arrived there, and that about 5,200 people in the city had received the first dose.

North Carolina

North Carolina officials said they expected to receive thousands of doses that would be distributed to dozens of hospitals, but did not answer questions about how many had arrived or how many shots had been administered. Wake Forest Baptist Health said it received 2,925 doses on Monday and started vaccinating people on Tuesday.

North Dakota

Molly Howell, the state’s immunisation program manager, said the state received 6,825 doses of Pfizer vaccine. At least 831 doses had already been administered.

Northern Mariana Islands

A territorial official said it expected 5,850 doses in its initial allocation. The governor said Wednesday that some doses of the Pfizer vaccine had arrived.

Ohio

The state announced that it received 98,475 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Oklahoma

A state official said Oklahoma had received 33,150 doses of the Pfizer vaccine as well as 6,825 doses that went, in part, to the department of veterans affairs and to several tribal governments. Oklahoma indicated that 2,253 doses have been administered.

Oregon

The state announced it had received 35,100 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. A total of 685 health care workers had received the first dose as of Thursday.

Pennsylvania

Officials for the state and the city of Philadelphia said that Pennsylvania had received 111,150 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. At least 1,205 people have been given one dose of the vaccine.

Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico officials said the territory had received 30,225 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and had administered 17,875 shots.

Rhode Island

A Rhode Island health official said 1,226 doses of the vaccine have been administered to health care workers, and a total of 9,750 have been delivered to the state.

South Carolina

The state announced that it had received 42,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

South Dakota

A state official said that South Dakota received 7,800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The state published a dashboard that said 3,479 people had been vaccinated with one dose.

Tennessee

Tennessee published a dashboard showing that 2,711 people had received the first dose.

Texas

The state health department said it received 224,250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine that had been delivered to 110 facilities in 34 counties. Texas published a dashboard showing that 15,352 people had received the first dose.

US Virgin Islands

A health official said the territory had received 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. As of Wednesday, 80 clinical workers had been vaccinated.

Utah

A state official said Utah had received 14,625 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The state published a dashboard that said 1,347 shots had been administered.

Vermont

A Vermont official said, as of Tuesday, that the state had received 3,900 Pfizer doses and that another 1,950 doses were expected to ship directly to pharmacies that would vaccinate people at long-term care facilities.

Virginia

A state official said Virginia had received 72,150 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Washington

On Wednesday, the state announced that 31,200 doses of the Pfizer vaccine had arrived and that more were expected later in the week. The following day, the state said it was contacted by the federal government and told, without explanation, that its initial vaccine allocation was being reduced. The state had administered at least 1,159 shots to high-risk health workers so far.

West Virginia

A health official said West Virginia received 16,575 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and, as of Tuesday, at least 2,788 shots had been given to people.

Wisconsin

On Wednesday, a state official said that 32,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine had arrived. She said she expected that about 18,000 doses would arrive later in the week. At least 192 shots had been delivered.

Wyoming

A state official said that Wyoming received 4,875 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.