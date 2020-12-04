Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / At least 2 US marshals, suspect shot in New York, say police

At least 2 US marshals, suspect shot in New York, say police

The New York Police Department said the shooting happened about 5:30 a.m. but didn’t immediately have information about the conditions of those shot.

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 18:26 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Kunal Gaurav, New York

An NYPD officer walks along a sparsely populated Wall Street in the Manhattan borough of New York. (Representational Image / AP)

At least two US marshals and a suspect were shot in the Bronx early Friday, police said.

The New York Police Department said the shooting happened about 5:30 a.m. but didn’t immediately have information about the conditions of those shot. Two or three marshals were injured, the department said.

Media reports described the marshals’ injuries as not life threatening.

The police department’s public information office referred a request for additional information by The Associated Press to the US Marshals Service. No one was immediately available to comment at the Marshals’ Service office in New York City.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India begins talks with Luxembourg firm on cold chain for Covid vaccine
Dec 04, 2020 15:53 IST
Farmers blocking services, increasing Covid-19 threat: PIL in SC
Dec 04, 2020 18:17 IST
Lakshadweep administrator Dineshwar Sharma dies; PM Modi pays tribute
Dec 04, 2020 17:04 IST
‘#Ratsniffed’: Vaughan questions use of concussion substitute by India
Dec 04, 2020 18:45 IST

latest news

An ode to the beloved picnic: The Way We Were by Poonam Saxena
Dec 04, 2020 18:41 IST
Rajeev Sen shares selfie with Charu, fans aren’t sure if they’ve reconciled
Dec 04, 2020 18:37 IST
Alphabet soup: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza
Dec 04, 2020 18:36 IST
ED seizes Vijay Mallya’s assets worth 1.6 million euros in France
Dec 04, 2020 18:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.