Attacker that killed 3 people in France's Nice a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant: Report

Attacker that killed 3 people in France’s Nice a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant: Report

The man suspected of killing three people at a church in the southern French city of Nice on Thursday is a 21-year-old Tunisian who arrived in Europe just a few weeks ago, sources close to the inquiry said.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 21:50 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Niyati Singh, Paris

A French soldier stands in front of Notre-Dame church, where a knife attack took place, in Nice, France October 29, 2020. (Reuters photo)

The suspect, identified as Brahim Aoussaoui, landed in late September on the Italian island of Lampedusa, where he was placed in virus quarantine by authorities before being released with an order to quit Italian territory.

He arrived in France in early October, the sources said.

