Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Australia registers first case of new Covid-19 strain that emerged in South Africa

Australia registers first case of new Covid-19 strain that emerged in South Africa

“One overseas individual who arrived in Queensland on December 22 has tested positive for the new South African variant. This will be the first positive case of the South African variant in Australia,” D’Ath said during a briefing.

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 20:48 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C, Queensland

Queensland authorities are monitoring other passengers who flew on the same flight with the woman who later tested positive for Covid-19, D’Ath added. (Reuters)

Australia has registered its first case of a new coronavirus strain, known as 501.V2 variant and linked to South Africa, in the northwestern state of Queensland, regional Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said on Tuesday.

“One overseas individual who arrived in Queensland on December 22 has tested positive for the new South African variant. This will be the first positive case of the South African variant in Australia,” D’Ath said during a briefing.

According to health authorities, genome testing confirmed that a woman, who returned from abroad and was quarantined in a hotel in Brisbane, was infected with the 501.V2 strain.

Queensland authorities are monitoring other passengers who flew on the same flight with the woman who later tested positive for Covid-19, D’Ath added.

In addition to South Africa, several other countries have reported 501.V2 strain of SARS-CoV 2, including Japan and the United Kingdom. UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that the 501.V2 variant is even more dangerous than another new coronavirus strain that has been spreading in his country since September and is known to be up to 70 percent more contagious. South Africa said there was no evidence to support this claim.

Many countries around the world have halted air traffic with the UK and South Africa over new coronavirus variants.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Chinese air force heavily deployed in Ladakh theatre in support of PLA’: IAF chief
by Rahul Singh
RJD tries to lure Nitish Kumar as PM candidate, JD (U) says it is rubbish
by Vijay Swaroop
KCR announces salary hike for govt employees, raises retirement age
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Mumbai records lowest Covid-19 deaths since May
by hindustatimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray

latest news

Goa govt considering legalising cannabis cultivation, opposition sees red
by Gerard de Souza
DDC polls in J&K: PAGD yet to pick chairpersons, deputies
by HT Correspondent
Wuhan’s Covid-19 cases may have ten times higher than estimated: Study
by Bloomberg | Posted byShankhyaneel Sarkar
113 drug peddlers arrested in last 14 days in Himachal
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.