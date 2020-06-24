Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Australia reports first coronavirus death in more than a month; total cases cross 7,500

Australia reports first coronavirus death in more than a month; total cases cross 7,500

The new virus casualty is an 80-year-old man in Victoria state.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 11:07 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by PrashastiSingh, Melbourne

No new coronavirus infection has been recorded in Queensland for the seventh straight day. (AFP file photo)

Australia reported its first coronavirus death in more than a month on Wednesday, taking the Covid-19 toll in the country to 103 with 7,521 confirmed cases.

The new virus casualty is an 80-year-old man in Victoria state. Australia has recorded 30 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours -- 20 cases in Victoria and 10 in New South Wales.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

No new coronavirus infection has been recorded in Queensland for the seventh straight day.

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said, “Seven (cases) are linked to known outbreaks. One has been detected in hotel quarantine. Nine through routine testing and three other cases are under investigation.” The official said there was a risk of more cases being hospitalised. He said there were 141 active cases in the state with over 1,000 close contacts needing to be traced.



“It certainly means we’re not getting an increase or an exponential increase in community transmission cases day by day,” Sutton said.

Health Minister Greg Hunt has said Australia is “as well prepared as any nation in the world” to stop the spread of coronavirus, but warned Melbourne residents to be diligent in following health norms.

Earlier, Victoria Health Minister Jenny Mikakos indicated the state’s effective reproduction number (Reff), which calculates the rate of virus transmission per person, had rose to about 2.5 in the past week from below 1.

Sutton said authorities wanted to keep Victoria’s effective reproduction number below one.

“When it’s at two it means the active cases we have are doubling with each generation,” he said.

“We have seen the community transmission figures go from single figures [of cases] to above ten. So it’s no surprise the Reff is at two or above.

“But with the stabilisation in numbers in the last two days I expect that that will go back down and I absolutely hope that we can get it below one and drive those numbers back down to zero,” the minister said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Andhra Pradesh becomes 10th state with more than 10k Covid-19 cases
Jun 24, 2020 12:00 IST
Two blocks of Panjab University sealed after employee tests positive for Covid-19
Jun 24, 2020 11:58 IST
Trump’s visa suspension ‘mildly negative’ for Indian IT firms, says rating agency ICRA
Jun 24, 2020 12:00 IST
Mating influences females’ life history, ageing: Study
Jun 24, 2020 11:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.