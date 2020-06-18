Sections
Job losses from coronavirus pandemic ‘devastating’: Australian PM Morrison

Official data out earlier showed nearly a quarter of a million people lost their jobs in Australia in May.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 08:59 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Sydney

Australian PM Scott Morrison (Reuters)

The massive blow to Australia’s employment sector from Covid-19 pandemic-driven lockdowns is “devastating”, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday after data showed the jobless rate surged to a 19-year high.

These are our dark times, but I can see that ray of light, and I’m sure Australians can see that,” he told reporters in Canberra.

Official data out earlier showed nearly a quarter of a million people lost their jobs in May, sending the unemployment rate to 7.1%, the highest since October 2001.

