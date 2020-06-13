Australia’s largest state reports first local coronavirus case in weeks

Sections
Updated: Jun 13, 2020 10:57 IST

By Reuters | Posted by : Jasra Afreen, Sydney

The state recorded four new coronavirus cases overnight, taking the total number in Australia to nearly 7,300. (REUTERS)

Australia’s largest state of New South Wales on Saturday reported its first locally transmitted Covid-19 case since late May, a sign the threat from the pandemic is far from over as social distancing restrictions continue to be eased.

The state recorded four new coronavirus cases overnight, taking the total number in Australia to nearly 7,300.

The local case was a man in his 20s, and according to health authorities he did not attend any of the recent Black Lives Matter protests in Sydney.

“The virus is likely still circulating in the community. People with mild symptoms or no obvious symptoms can unknowingly pass the infection on to other people,” NSW Health said.



Two of the four new cases were travellers who are already in hotel quarantine, while one was linked to a previously reported infection at a public school.

Australia has so far been successful in curbing the spread of the coronavirus, with many parts of the country claiming to have eliminated the disease already. The country has reported 102 deaths and is on track to fully re-open its economy by next month.

