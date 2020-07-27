Record-high of new Covid-19 cases reported in Australia’s Victoria

Medical staff dispose of clinical waste at an aged care facility amid coronavirus disease outbreak in Melbourne, Australia. (REUTERS)

Australia’s second-most populous state of Victoria reported on Monday six new deaths from the coronavirus and logged a record daily increase of 532 new cases compared with 459 a day earlier.

Click here for Covid-19 coverage

“Five of those six deaths are connected to outbreaks in aged care,” state Premier Daniel Andrews said in a media briefing in Melbourne.

Victoria on Sunday suffered its deadliest day since the pandemic began after reporting 10 deaths, mostly at aged-care facilities.

The state recorded its previous one-day high of 484 cases last week.