Sections
Home / World News / Australia to manufacture coronavirus vaccine, will give free doses to citizens, says PM Scott Morrison

Australia to manufacture coronavirus vaccine, will give free doses to citizens, says PM Scott Morrison

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia had reached a deal with Swedish-British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to receive the Covid-19 vaccine it is developing with Oxford University.

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 18:20 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Arpan Rai, Sydney

FILE PHOTO: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo (REUTERS)

Australia has secured access to a “promising” coronavirus vaccine, the prime minister announced Tuesday, saying the country would manufacture it and offer free doses to the entire population.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia had reached a deal with Swedish-British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to receive the Covid-19 vaccine it is developing with Oxford University.

“If this vaccine proves successful we will manufacture and supply vaccines straight away under our own steam and make it free for 25 million Australians,” he said.

The Oxford vaccine is one of five globally in Phase 3 efficacy trials, and researchers hope to have results by the end of the year.



hr/fox

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Australia to manufacture Covid-19 vaccine, will give free doses to citizens
Aug 18, 2020 18:20 IST
Visva Bharati university files police complaint against TMC MLA for vandalism, informs PMO
Aug 18, 2020 18:14 IST
Curious case of Covid-19 in Delhi: Re-emergence seen in some cured patients
Aug 18, 2020 18:14 IST
Kunal Kemmu: Don’t judge my work based on who my wife is
Aug 18, 2020 18:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.