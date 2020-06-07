Australian surfer killed in shark attack

Sections
Several board-riders came to the assistance of the Queensland man and fought the shark off before pulling him to shore at Salt Beach, near Kingscliff, some 800 km (500 miles) north of Sydney.

By Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Sydney

Although shark-related deaths are rare in Australia, it has recorded a number of unprovoked shark encounters with humans. (HT Archive/Representative Photo)

A three-metre (10-foot) shark attacked and killed a 60-year-old Australian man on Sunday while he was surfing in the north of New South Wales (NSW) state, police said.

“He was rendered first aid for serious injuries to his left leg but died at the scene,” police said in a statement.

Although shark-related deaths are rare in Australia, it has recorded a number of unprovoked shark encounters with humans.



Australia’s beaches with their pumping ocean breaks draw surfers from around the world.

Based on data from the Taronga Conservation Society, a government agency in charge of several zoological parks, Sunday’s death would be the third in Australia this year.

There were no fatalities last year.

