Austria’s daily Covid-19 tally rises to new high of 2,435: Report

Austria’s daily tally of coronavirus cases rose to 2,435 on Thursday, a new high, newspapers Kronen Zeitung and Oesterreich reported before the figures were officially published.

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 16:35 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh, Vienna

Man, wearing a protective mask, walks down Getreidegasse, as the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak continues, in Salzburg, Austria October 21, 2020. (Reuters )

The daily number of cases has been rising steadily, repeatedly setting new records since exceeding the first wave’s peak of 1,050 this month.

