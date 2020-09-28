Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict: UN chief calls for ‘immediate’ end to clashes

Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict: UN chief calls for ‘immediate’ end to clashes

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has expressed his concern over the fresh ‘resumption of hostilities’ between the two European countries over the disputed separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 11:44 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral, New York

FILE PHOTO: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during an interview with Reuters at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

Amid the ongoing clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday (local time) said that he is concerned with the fresh “resumption of hostilities” between the two countries.

“The Secretary-General strongly calls on the sides to immediately stop fighting, de-escalate tensions and return to meaningful negotiations without delay,” Guterres’s spokesman said in a statement.

At least 23 people were killed and over 100 sustained injuries on Sunday (local time) as heavy clashes broke out between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the disputed separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Al Jazeera reported.

Meanwhile, US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus condemned the clashes between the two countries and said: “The US is alarmed by reports of military action along the Line of Contact between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We extend our condolences to the families of those killed and injured. We remain committed to helping the sides achieve a peaceful settlement.”



According to Al Jazeera, Armenia has declared martial law and ordered its military to mobilise after a major “flare-up in violence” with Azerbaijan broke out over the disputed region.

Sputnik quoted presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev as saying that Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev has approved the introduction of martial law in several regions of the country with a curfew set to go into effect on September 28.

Meanwhile, both have blamed each other for the escalation that led to casualties. Armenia accused the neighbour Azerbaijan “of hurting civilian settlements” in Nagorno-Karabakh -- which is recognised as a part of Azerbaijan internationally but controlled by Armenian forces.

Azerbaijan launched what it described as a “counteroffensive,” while the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh accused Azerbaijani forces of opening fire against civilians and civilian infrastructure in its capital of Stepanakert. (ANI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Brahmos, Akash and Nirbhay: India rolls out its missiles to counter Chinese threat
Sep 28, 2020 13:18 IST
Unlock 5.0: Economic activities, cinema halls and other likely relaxations
Sep 28, 2020 12:46 IST
Rahul Gandhi likely to join farmers’ protest in Punjab
Sep 28, 2020 10:16 IST
UPSC tells SC impossible to defer civil services exam, hearing on Sept 30
Sep 28, 2020 13:23 IST

latest news

Dino Morea: Whether you are an insider or outsider you’ve to slog
Sep 28, 2020 13:21 IST
Kirti Kulhari on her show’s Emmy nomination: It may not happen again
Sep 28, 2020 13:21 IST
Brahmos, Akash and Nirbhay: India rolls out its missiles to counter Chinese threat
Sep 28, 2020 13:18 IST
Pankhuri: The thing about giving work in return of some favour is pathetic
Sep 28, 2020 13:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.