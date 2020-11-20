Sections
Azerbaijani army enters territory ceded by Armenian forces

Azerbaijani army enters territory ceded by Armenian forces

The truce, brokered by Russia last week, stipulated that Armenia hand over control of some areas its holds outside Nagorno-Karabakh’s borders to Azerbaijan. The first one, Aghdam, is to be turned over on Friday.

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 14:20 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai, Moscow

FILE - In this file photo taken on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, a journalist looks at a ruined Tigranakert, Armenian city dating back to the Hellenistic period, in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. (AP)

Units of the Azerbaijani army have entered the Aghdam region, a territory ceded by Armenian forces in a cease-fire agreement that ended six weeks of heavy fighting over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said Friday.

Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994. That war left not only Nagorno-Karabakh itself but substantial surrounding territory in Armenian hands.

Heavy fighting that flared up Sept. 27 marked the biggest escalation of the decades-old conflict between the two ex-Soviet nations in over a quarter-century, killing hundreds and possibly thousands of people.

The truce last week halted the violence after several failed attempts to establish a lasting cease-fire. It was celebrated as a victory in Azerbaijan, but sparked mass protests in Armenia, with thousands regularly taking to the streets to demand the ouster of the country’s prime minister.

