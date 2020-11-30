Baby born with antibodies in Singapore

A Singaporean woman, who was infected coronavirus in March when she was pregnant, has given birth to a baby with antibodies against the virus, offering a new clue as to whether the infection can be transferred from mother to child.

The baby was born this month without Covid-19 but with the virus antibodies, the Straits Times newspaper reported on Sunday, citing the mother. “My doctor suspects I have transferred my Covid-19 antibodies to him during my pregnancy,” Celine Ng-Chan told the paper. Ng-Chan had been mildly ill from the disease and was discharged from hospital after two-and-a-half weeks, the Straits Times said.

The World Health Organization says it is not yet known whether a pregnant woman with Covid-19 can pass the virus to her foetus or baby during pregnancy or delivery.

To date, the active virus has not been found in samples of fluid around the baby in the womb or in breast milk.

Doctors in China have reported the detection and decline over time of Covid-19 antibodies in babies born to women with the coronavirus disease, according to an article published in October in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases.

China, meanwhile, said import applications from Chilean seafood producer Pesquera Isla Del Rey SA will be suspended for one week after a test on the packaging of a batch of frozen crab showed positive results for the pathogen.

South Korean authorities announced a ban on year-end parties and some music lessons on Sunday and said public saunas and some cafes must also close after coronavirus infections surged.

Hong Kong has reported 115 new infections, the first time it has seen cases in the triple digits since August 2. The government on Sunday announced that classes at kindergarten, primary and secondary schools will be shut for the rest of the year in light of the situation.

In the US, San Francisco followed Los Angeles in imposing tighter restrictions as the country added 153,035 new cases on Saturday. New York City authorities shut down an illegal nightclub where almost 400 people broke social distancing rules to party. A mink farm in Oregon reported Covid cases in some staff and at least 10 mink.

Police in London said on Saturday that they had made 155 arrests as they tried to break up anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protests. The police said the arrests had been made for different offences including assaulting a police officer.