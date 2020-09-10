Back to roots: Facebook starts app within app called campus

Profiles can be created with college email and graduation year. (Reuters)

Facebook on Thursday launched Facebook Campus, a service specifically for college students, in a return to roots of sorts for the social media giant that started 17 years ago as a college networking site.

“Today, we are launching Facebook Campus, a college-only space designed to help students connect with fellow classmates over shared interests. Facebook Campus makes it easy to find and start conversations within your college community,” the company said.

The service, to be initially available at around 30 colleges and universities in the US, is a dedicated section within the Facebook app, with a campus profile that’s different from the main Facebook profile. Profiles can be created with college email and graduation year.

Key features include campus-only news feed and campus directory. Students can also create real-time chat rooms for their dorm or clubs they’re part of within Campus.

Facebook began life in 2003 when Mark Zuckerberg started a website called Facemash, aimed at university students, while he was a student at Harvard University.