Sections
Home / World News / Baghjan gas well fire not spreading, says district administration

Baghjan gas well fire not spreading, says district administration

A well at Baghjan has been spewing gas uncontrollably following a blowout on May 27 and it caught fire on June 9, which is yet to be doused. An attempt to cap the damaged well failed on Friday.

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 06:00 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Tinsukia Assam

The burnt-out area is mapped as 65-70 hectares, which include crop fields, grasslands, and swamps. (ANI)

The district administration of Tinsukia in Assam on Sunday denied reports that the blaze in Baghjan gas well has spread to other areas, and said that a fire in a farmland, about two km away from the Oil India Limited’s site, was caused by burning of bushes.

A section of the media had reported that the fire at Bagjan has spread to neighbouring farmlands which created panic among the people.

A well at Baghjan has been spewing gas uncontrollably following a blowout on May 27 and it caught fire on June 9, which is yet to be doused. An attempt to cap the damaged well failed on Friday.

Also read | At Baghjan OIL blowout site, endangered species at risk: Report



“The purported news is completely false and the said fire has occurred in a farmland near the Maguri Matapung Beel, approximately 1.5 to 2 kms away from the said Bagjan Oil Well, and was lit to clear the farmland from bushes”, a release issued by the district administration said.



“The district administration appeals to all not to fall for such false news and to maintain tranquillity and law and order in the region,” it added.

District officials and policemen are present at the site and monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, efforts are on to cap the well at the earliest, OIL said in a release on Sunday.

It also claimed that the company was facing continued protests and blockades across many of its wells and field locations, leading to heavy production loss since June.

Operations were disrupted in 12 oil wells and five gas wells since May 27.

Assessments and impact studies of the blowout, as well as the blaze in villages and nearby forest areas, by various agencies are going on while the CSIR-North East Institute of Science & Technology (CSIR-NEIST) and IIT-Guwahati have completed collection of data which is being analysed and interpreted now.

Surveys for assessment of damage for compensation by the district administration are also in progress in both Tinsukia and Doomdooma circles and 2,736 families have been surveyed till Saturday, according to the release.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Baghjan gas well fire not spreading, says district administration
Aug 03, 2020 06:00 IST
Trump to give TikTok’s Chinese owner 45 days to reach deal to sell-sources
Aug 03, 2020 06:03 IST
Horoscope today: What’s in store for your zodiac sign on August 3
Aug 03, 2020 04:52 IST
To make or not to make: Pandemic leaves idol makers in a dilemma as festive season nears
Aug 03, 2020 04:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.