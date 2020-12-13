Sections
Home / World News / Bahrain approves China’s Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 14:03 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh,

The UAE registered the Sinopharm vaccine after finding it had a 86% efficacy rate, paving the way for a full public use and allowing for a re-opening of the Gulf nation’s economy. (REUTERS (Representative Image))

Bahrain approved the registration of the Sinopharm Group Co Ltd. vaccine against the coronavirus, about a week after the United Arab Emirates registered the Chinese-made vaccine.

“Results from Phase III clinical trials showed an 86% efficacy rate, a 99% seroconversion rate of neutralizing antibody and 100% effectiveness in preventing moderate and severe cases of Covid-19,” the National Health Regulatory Authority said in a statement Sunday.

Bahrain has participated in phase III clinical trials, in which more than 7,700 volunteers signed up. Bahrain had previously authorized the emergency use of the vaccine, which was provided to frontline workers in contact with coronavirus patients.

The UAE registered the Sinopharm vaccine after finding it had a 86% efficacy rate, paving the way for a full public use and allowing for a re-opening of the Gulf nation’s economy.

Egypt plans to start the process of inoculation against the coronavirus after receiving the first shipments of Sinopharm vaccine. Peru has temporarily suspended trials of the vaccine after an unspecified “adverse event” was reported during a clinical trial.

