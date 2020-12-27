Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Baloch activist’s death sparks protests; HRW calls for probe

Baloch activist’s death sparks protests; HRW calls for probe

Karima Baloch had taken refuge in Canada after fleeing Pakistan a few years back due to serious threats to her life. She was found dead in Ontario Lake on Toronto’s harbour front on Monday.

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 02:51 IST

By Agencies, Turbat Pakistan

A person holds a placard to condemn the death of Karima Baloch, a Pakistani human rights activist living in Canada, who went missing and was found dead. (Reuters)

Hundreds of people hit the streets of Turbat city in Pakistan’s Balochistan province to protest over what they saw as the “cold-blooded assassination” of rights activist Karima Baloch.

They raised slogans against the Pakistani government’s response to Karima’s mysterious death in Toronto recently. Karima had taken refuge in Canada after fleeing Pakistan a few years back due to serious threats to her life. She was found dead in Ontario Lake on Toronto’s harbour front on Monday.

Condemning the death of the Baloch leader in Toronto, Kenneth Roth, the executive director of Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Friday emphasised the need for a “thorough investigation” into the mysterious death of the slain activist.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Congress to firm up poll plan in January
by Aurangzeb Naqshbandi
China sends CPC leader to Kathmandu to stop split in Nepal Communist Party
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Women have right to live on own terms: Allahabad high court
by Richa Banka
Kumaraswamy bats for farm legislation, Deve Gowda criticises Congress
by Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena

latest news

China sends CPC leader to Kathmandu to stop split in Nepal Communist Party
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Baloch activist’s death sparks protests; HRW calls for probe
by Agencies
More nations report new Covid-19 strain
by Agencies
Madhya Pradesh conversion law tougher than UP’s
by Shruti Tomar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.