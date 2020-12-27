Baloch activist’s death sparks protests; HRW calls for probe

A person holds a placard to condemn the death of Karima Baloch, a Pakistani human rights activist living in Canada, who went missing and was found dead. (Reuters)

Hundreds of people hit the streets of Turbat city in Pakistan’s Balochistan province to protest over what they saw as the “cold-blooded assassination” of rights activist Karima Baloch.

They raised slogans against the Pakistani government’s response to Karima’s mysterious death in Toronto recently. Karima had taken refuge in Canada after fleeing Pakistan a few years back due to serious threats to her life. She was found dead in Ontario Lake on Toronto’s harbour front on Monday.

Condemning the death of the Baloch leader in Toronto, Kenneth Roth, the executive director of Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Friday emphasised the need for a “thorough investigation” into the mysterious death of the slain activist.