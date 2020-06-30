Sections
Home / World News / Ban on Pakistan International Airline from flying to Europe for 6 months over pilots’ exam controversy

Ban on Pakistan International Airline from flying to Europe for 6 months over pilots’ exam controversy

An inquiry into a May 22 PIA crash that killed 97 people at the southern port city of Karachi resulted in the stunning revelation that 260 of 860 pilots in Pakistan had cheated on their pilots exams but were still given licences by the Civil Aviation Authority.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 21:28 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, Islamabad

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane prepares to land at Islamabad airport in Islamabad (Reuters File )

The European Union’s aviation safety agency said Tuesday that Pakistan’s national airline will not be allowed to fly into Europe for at least six months after the country’s aviation minister revealed that nearly a third of Pakistani pilots had cheated on their pilot’s exams.

Pakistan International Airlines spokesman Abdullah Hafeez says PIA has not been flying to Europe because of the pandemic. But the airline had hoped to resume its flights to Oslo, Copenhagen, Paris, Barcelona and Milan within the next two months.

“It is hurting us really bad,” he said of the pilots scandal.

An inquiry into a May 22 PIA crash that killed 97 people at the southern port city of Karachi resulted in the stunning revelation that 260 of 860 pilots in Pakistan had cheated on their pilots exams but were still given licences by the Civil Aviation Authority.



The government has since fired four officials of the regulatory agency and criminal charges are being considered.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency “is concerned about the validity of the Pakistani pilot licenses and that Pakistan, as the State of operator, is currently not capable to certify and oversee its operators and aircraft in accordance with applicable international standards,” the organization said in its letter announcing the ban.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

SDMC signs MoU to generate power from waste at Okhla landfill site
Jun 30, 2020 21:52 IST
Interim bail to Sidhu Moose Wala: “Look like an event organised by police,” observes court
Jun 30, 2020 21:50 IST
Elderly woman among six fresh Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh
Jun 30, 2020 21:50 IST
CP traders allege NDMC harassing in name of fine for illegal ads
Jun 30, 2020 21:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.