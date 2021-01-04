Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / ‘Be careful’: Iran’s foreign minister urges Trump to avoid Israel ‘trap’ to provoke war

‘Be careful’: Iran’s foreign minister urges Trump to avoid Israel ‘trap’ to provoke war

Mohammad Javad Zarif issued the warning on the anniversary of the US killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani by a drone strike in Iraq. There was no immediate comment by Israel.

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 06:05 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Dubai

“Be careful of a trap, @realDonaldTrump. Any fireworks will backfire badly,” Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote. (Reuters image)

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif urged US President Donald Trump on Saturday not to be “trapped” by an alleged Israeli plan to provoke a war through attacks on US forces in Iraq.

He issued the warning on the anniversary of the US killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani by a drone strike in Iraq. There was no immediate comment by Israel.

Washington blames Iran-backed militia for regular rocket attacks on US facilities in Iraq, including near the US embassy. No known Iran-backed groups have claimed responsibility.

Also Read: Trump aims to fabricate ‘pretext for war’: Iran’s Foreign Minister



“New intelligence from Iraq indicate(s) that Israeli agent-provocateurs are plotting attacks against Americans — putting an outgoing Trump in a bind with a fake casus belli (act justifying war),” Zarif said in a tweet.



“Be careful of a trap, @realDonaldTrump. Any fireworks will backfire badly,” Zarif wrote.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office and the Israeli Foreign Ministry declined to comment on Zarif’s remarks.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Zarif’s message.

Esmail Ghaani, who succeeded Soleimani as head the elite Quds force, said on Friday Iran was still ready to respond.

The US military flew two nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to the Middle East in a message of deterrence to Iran on Wednesday, but the bombers have since left the region.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Centre draws plan for vaccine roll-out
by Saubhadra Chatterji
Trump, on tape, presses Georgia official to ‘find’ votes
by Associated Press| Posted by Mallika Soni
Farmer-govt talks today; 2 key demands on table
by Zia Haq
40mm rain in 36 hrs throws Delhi out of gear, more likely today: IMD
by HT Correspondent

latest news

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz confesses he loves Pavitra, Aly proposes to Jasmin
by HT Entertainment Desk
Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday spotted together at Mumbai airport
by HT Entertainment Desk
Pakistan cancels 200,000 fake citizen ID cards held by Afghan refugees
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
PM Modi to deliver inaugural address at National Metrology Conclave today
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.