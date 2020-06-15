Sections
Home / World News / ‘Beep, Peep and Meep’: English woman hatches 3 perfect ducklings from supermarket eggs

29-year-old Charli Lello brought some duck eggs from the supermarket, put them in an incubator only to have them hatch into three perfect, woolly ducklings.

The Covid-19 crisis has hit people across the globe with not just posing a threat to millions of lives but also affecting employment and taking a toll on the global economy. Twenty-nine-year-old Charli Lello from England is among thousands who have recently been furloughed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Amid boredom and so much of negativity, the Hertfordshire woman decided to run an experiment - she brought some duck eggs from the supermarket, put them in an incubator only to have them hatch into three perfect, woolly ducklings. Lello named them Beep, Peep and Meep and said they would be perfect companions to her pet chickens.

Lello got inspired after watching a Facebook video on hatching quail eggs brought from the supermarket. After nearly a month of incubating the eggs, Lello finally heard faint chirping of the ducklings and the breaking of the eggshells one fine day.

According to reports in British media, Lello said she would not have been able to experiment had she been busy with her job. After getting furloughed, Lello decided to try out the experiment, knowing that she would have enough time to take care of the ducklings until they are grown and would require little care and attention.



Millions across the globe have lost their jobs, furloughed or have been asked to go on an unpaid leave as industries and businesses struggle to stay afloat amid the Covid-19 crisis. The US had a 14.7% unemployment rate in April. Airlines, tourism, travel and hospitality sectors have borne the brunt of the coronavirus crisis. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the airlines are expected to lose $84.3 billion this year.

