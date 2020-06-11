Sections
Beijing city reports first confirmed Covid-19 case in nearly two months

The patient said he has not left Beijing or been in contact with anyone who travelled from overseas in the last two weeks, the report said.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 14:39 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Beijing

Beijing has confirmed a new coronavirus case on Thursday, REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

Beijing has confirmed a new coronavirus case on Thursday, Chinese official and ruling Communist Party-backed media reported, the first confirmed Covid-19 case in the capital in nearly two months.

The patient, a 52-year-old man, checked into a clinic on Wednesday due to a fever, according to the official party newspaper People’s Daily. The patient said he has not left Beijing or been in contact with anyone who travelled from overseas in the last two weeks, the report said.

