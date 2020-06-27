Beijing issues new Covid-19 guidelines as fresh cases inch close to 300

Most of the cases have been linked to the Xinfadi fresh food market in the southwest Fengtai district. (REUTERS)

Beijing on Saturday issued new Covid-19 containment guidelines as the city reported 17 confirmed cases for Friday, up from 11 for the day before and the most since June 20.

The national health commission (NHC) reported 21 new confirmed infections for mainland China on Friday, up from 13 a day earlier and the highest since Monday.

From June 11 to 26, Beijing, a city of more than 20 million, has reported 297 confirmed locally transmitted cases after not reporting any case for nearly two months.

Most of the cases have been linked to the Xinfadi fresh food market in the southwest Fengtai district.

At last 25 asymptomatic cases still under medical observation, the commission said.

Confirmed cases have been reported from 11 of Beijing’s 16 districts.

Overall, the number of confirmed cases in mainland China now stands at 83,483; the death toll remains at 4634.

Meanwhile, the Chinese capital has issued fresh guidelines on Covid-19 containment, calling on its residents to continue to wear masks, maintain social distancing and wash hands frequently, official media reported Saturday.

“Masks have been made compulsory in hospitals, crowded scenic spots and public transports,” according to Beijing’s disease control and prevention center.

The guidelines stipulate that residents with respiratory infections should avoid going to public places and if they do under unavoidable circumstances, they must wear masks.

“People are advised to wash their hands frequently when processing raw meat, poultry, or aquatic products, and keep unwashed hands away from the mouth, nose, and eyes, according to the guidelines,” news agency, Xinhua reported quoting the guidelines.

In Beijing’s Chaoyang district, workers in the service industries, such as hair salons and clinics, are required to undergo nucleic acid tests to ensure the city’s Covid-19 control and prevention measures are satisfied, local officials have told state media.

China currently can offer 3.78 million nucleic acid tests for Covid-19 every day, a 200-percent increase from March, a health official said earlier this week.

As of June 22, Chinese medical institutions had conducted 90.41 million nucleic acid tests for COVID-19 in total, said Guo Yanhong, an official with the NHC said.

The total number of designated centers offering nucleic acid tests has increased from 2,081 in early March to the current 4,804, marking a 131-percent increase, Guo said, adding that 28,500 technicians are carrying out nucleic acid testing.