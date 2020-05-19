Sections
Beijing says Donald Trump ‘shirking responsibility’ to WHO

Beijing on Tuesday accused Donald Trump of shirking responsibility to the World Health Organization

Updated: May 19, 2020 14:59 IST

By Agence France-Presse, Beijing

Donald Trump said that even after declaring Covid-19 outbreak, the WHO failed to press China for the timely admittance of a team of international medical experts. (Bloomberg)

Beijing on Tuesday accused Donald Trump of shirking responsibility to the World Health Organization, after the US president threatened to pull out of the UN health body.

Trump, who said he would permanently freeze funding to the WHO if it could not prove independence from Beijing, aims to “smear China” and “shirk responsibility” over its international obligations to the organisation, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.

